Fayette County Education Association expresses opposition to Trump's order to dismantle DOE

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, the Fayette County Education Association released a statement in opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order to begin dismantling the Department of Education.

In an open letter, the association highlighted the impact that the order will have on students across the commonwealth, "especially lower-income students."

"90% of students in Kentucky attend public schools," the statement read. "Nearly 500,000 children benefit from Title 1 funding which is managed by the DOE. Our students need more opportunities, more resources, and greater protection not less."

"According to data from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Fayette County Public Schools could see a 16% reduction in spending due to the elimination of federal funding," the statement added. "Reduction in spending on Special Education services, teacher training, mental health support, music and arts programs and a reduction in over 200 educator jobs. "

In the statement, the association called on Kentucky representatives to stand up and oppose any legislation that "threatens to cut critical federal funding for our students and schools."

Read the full letter here.