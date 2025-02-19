Filed bill aims to provide legal abortion care in medical emergencies, state rep says

(LEX 18) — State Representative of House District 45 Adam Moore announced that he has filed a bill, titled "Compassionate Care Act," aimed at addressing the abortion ban in Kentucky.

According to a release from Rep. Moore, HB 759 "allows for legal abortion care in cases of medical emergencies, medical necessity, and nonviable pregnancies."

Moore continued, "At its core, this is about ensuring that profoundly private, often heart-wrenching medical decisions are made between a woman and her doctor—not by politicians in Frankfort."

The bill, according to Moore, also gives rape and incest survivors the "right to make a decision up to the point of viability."

Further, Moore said that the bill reflects the concerned voices of thousands of voters that he said he spoke with across the 45th district.

"Meaningful solutions that respect life, freedom, and dignity are within our reach. I encourage all Kentuckians and my colleagues to join me as we work together for a better, more compassionate future," Moore concluded in the release.

