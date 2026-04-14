Gov. Andy Beshear vetoes Senate Bill 251 over execution protocol concerns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed Senate Bill 251 in its entirety, citing concerns that the legislation bypasses established legal procedures for implementing execution protocols.

The veto message, signed and received by the Office of the Senate Clerk on April 13, outlines the governor's constitutional concerns regarding the bill. Beshear noted that both the United States Supreme Court and the Kentucky Supreme Court require procedural safeguards to determine intellectual disability and prevent violations of the Eighth Amendment.

"Senate Bill 251 seeks to bypass established legal procedures for implementing execution protocols," Beshear said.

The governor also stated the legislation would complicate ongoing legal matters for the state.

"Senate Bill 251 would therefore create more, not less, litigation at a time when the Department of Corrections is moving closer to satisfying the orders of the Franklin Circuit Court," Beshear said.

Attorney General Russell Coleman reacted to the veto in a post on X:

Gov. Beshear's veto will only prolong the wait for justice as he turns his back on crime victims and surviving families. I'm grateful to Sen. West and the General Assembly for this legislation. I look forward to them overriding the governor's shamefully political veto.

In addition, Beshear vetoed two education-related bills on April 13, citing constitutional concerns over local school board control and public funding for charter schools.

Beshear vetoed Senate Bill 4, stating it violates the Kentucky Constitution by acting as special legislation targeting the Jefferson County and Fayette County boards of education. The bill would reduce the Jefferson County Board of Education from seven members to five, which Beshear argued would diminish voter representation.

Covering Kentucky Bill aimed to reshape Jefferson, Fayette Co. school boards passes committee Web Staff

The legislation also prohibits school district employees who work more than 100 days a year from serving on the boards of large districts.

"Of course, our dedicated teachers and school employees work more than 100 days per year, and this would effectively keep them from serving on these boards of education," Beshear said.

Beshear noted that decisions regarding the reorganization of boards of education should be made locally by residents, rather than the General Assembly in Frankfort. He also added that public teachers and school employees must go another year without the General Assembly providing them a raise.

Fayette County School Board Representative Tyler Murphy praised Beshear's veto in a Facebook post:

The governor also vetoed Senate Bill 263, expressing concern that the legislation is an attempt to divert public funding to nonpublic charter schools.

Under the Kentucky Constitution, public funds may only be spent on public schools.

"The voters of the Commonwealth have rejected attempts by the General Assembly to fund charter schools," Beshear said.

