Gov. Beshear responds to McConnell announcement

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent a message of gratitude to Sen. Mitch McConnell on Wednesday after his announcement that he plans to step down as Senate Republican Leader.

McConnell revealed he would not seek another term as party leader come November, after nearly two decades in the role.

"We can disagree on a lot of things, or even most things, but we know the amount of time it takes away from family to do service like this," Gov. Beshear said in response.

Beshear acknowledged some of the bipartisan efforts McConnell's office assisted with over the years, including disaster response and bringing federal funding to the Bluegrass.

"We are appreciative of many years of service. Leadership is tough, whether it's in the executive branch, or trying to lead a number of other US Senators. But I think today, regardless of people's party, or agreements or disagreements in the past, what we ought to be doing is saying thank you," Beshear said.

He added the announcement came as a surprise, as it did for many in Frankfort on Wednesday.

While McConnell is stepping away from his leadership role, he is expected to continue serving his term as Senator, which ends in 2027.

When asked if he would consider running for the seat, Beshear gave a definitive 'no'.

"I promised to serve out my term as governor, and I'm going to do that," he said.

The White House also released a statement in response to McConnell's announcement on Wednesday.

"During his many years of leadership, we could always speak with each other honestly and put the country ahead of ourselves," the statement read, in part.

McConnell has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985 and has been the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.