Governor Andy Beshear highlights his Gap jeans in Vogue magazine spread

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear is gracing the pages of Vogue. On Monday, Beshear reacted to his Vogue profile piece, stating on social media, "I might be the first person in Vogue to wear Gap jeans."

Beshear reposted the Vogue story, titled "Democratic Governor Andy Beshear Has Won (and Won Again) in Trump Country. What's Next?," on his X profile.

The story on Beshear, as reported by Taylor Antrim, highlighted his morning routine of running "on his treadmill seven mornings a week." Beshear stated to Vogue, "you start your day like that, you're ready for the rest of it."

Antrim described Beshear's governing style as "hyper-organized, well-rehearsed, on message, and largely drama free," the story read.

"Beshear is the most popular Democratic governor in the country—and he’s achieved this in a state that has become a GOP stronghold. Donald Trump is incredibly popular here—he won Kentucky by 30 points in 2024—but so is Andy Beshear, and this is the source of his mystique," Antrim reported.

Antrim added that, despite Beshear's continued vetoes against Trump's policies, "the governor saw no dip in his approval numbers."

The Vogue story also features photos of Beshear with his wife, Britainy, along with their children, and the family dog.

Find the full Vogue story on Beshear here.

Vogue photos taken by photographer Norman Jean Roy in June.

