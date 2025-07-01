Governor Andy Beshear's office names new communications director and digital director

(LEX 18) — The Office of Governor Andy Beshear reported to LEX 18 on Tuesday that Scottie Ellis has been named Communications Director and James Hatchett has been named Director of Digital and Creative Services.

Beshear released the following statement regarding the previous Communications Director's Crystal Staley departure:

Crystal Staley has been a crucial part of Team Kentucky for years, serving during my time as Attorney General and Governor. Through unprecedented challenges and historic wins, Crystal was always there to ensure the people of Kentucky were updated and informed. I am grateful to her for her years of service, and wish her the best of luck in this next chapter.

Staley released the following statement: