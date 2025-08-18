Governor Beshear bans 'designer Xanax' from being sold in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear designated bromazolam, known as "designer Xanax," as a Schedule 1 controlled substance and officially banned it from being sold in Kentucky. The ban, Beshear announced, allows law enforcement the ability to make arrests for sales or possession.

“Team Kentucky has made important progress in our fight against addiction, with three-straight years of declines in overdose deaths, and we’re committed to ensuring that work continues,” Gov. Beshear said. “This deadly drug has no place in our communities, and now we have the tools needed to get it off the streets and protect more lives.”

LEX 18 previously reported that Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman urged state officials to ban the drug due to the growing number of overdose deaths throughout the commonwealth.

“By answering our call to take emergency action on bromazolam, we have given Kentucky law enforcement new tools to keep this dangerous drug off our streets,” said Attorney General Coleman. “I’m proud of the zealous collaboration with the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force to sound the alarm and save lives. We live in a moment when as little as one pill can kill – and is killing – our kids. I’m glad we could work together to tackle this grave threat.”

A release added that the ban in Kentucky follows Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Virginia and West Virginia in designating bromazolam as a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

