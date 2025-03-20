'House Bill 4 is about hate': Beshear vetoes anti-diversity, equity and inclusion bill

(LEX 18) — On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear posted a social media video that showed him vetoing House Bill 4, a bill that would ban DEI practices at Kentucky public colleges and universities.

"We've worked hard to make our commonwealth a welcoming place. House Bill 4 takes us away from that. We should be embracing diversity, not banning it," Governor Andy Beshear's post read.

The President of the NAACP in Lexington Whit Whitaker commented, "We have to understand that equity, inclusion, accessibility, and diversity is embedded in everything we do."

"Equity and diversity is not about taking away from anyone," Chapter President of the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce Ricky Santiago stated in the video. "It's about being intentional and making sure that everyone can reach their full human potential."