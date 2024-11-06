How a Jessamine Co. group is helping bridge the political divide

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you woke up Wednesday feeling angry or anxious, you are not alone. Studies show political polarization is contributing to increased isolation and stress for countless Americans.

What's more: one in four have reported ending a friendship over politics, according to YouGov.

But does it have to be this way? One group in Jessamine County says no.

"As a professor of American history, as an educator, I've always valued dialogue," said Carolyn Dupont. "I could see that was shutting down. This loss of dialogue, this loss of respect."

That's why Dupont helped start the Braver Angels alliance in Jessamine County. The national non-profit works to help Americans bridge the political divide. Locally, the group is now about 40 members strong.

"Not seeing eye to eye on things is actually a good thing," said Dupont.

In the 24 hours after a contentious and often bitter election season, she's encouraging her fellow Americans to show respect and humility.

"No matter who won last night, the other side is still there, and they still have their hopes and dreams for America," she told LEX 18. "We need to find a way to work together."

As a Democrat, Dupont is a "Blue" within the organization. Braver Angels requires both a "Blue" and a "Red" to lead each alliance. They ask members to examine their own blind spots and engage with one another. They don't have to change their minds on issues, but about each other.

"I've loved getting to know the human beings behind the political opinions," Dupont said.

She also encouraged others to reach across the aisle and connect with someone with different beliefs.

If you're interested in helping start a Braver Angels alliance in Fayette County, email Dupont at carolyn.renee.dupont@gmail.com.