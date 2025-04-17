Investigation into Office of Medical Cannabis underway, KY auditor reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A release from Kentucky Auditor Allison Ball reported on Thursday that an investigation is underway into the Office of Medical Cannabis regarding the execution of the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program.

Auditor Ball released the following statement:

My office has continued to receive complaints about how the Office of Medical Cannabis administered the lottery process for awarding medical cannabis business licenses,” Kentucky Auditor Allison Ball stated. “Kentuckians should have confidence that state offices operate with transparency and integrity, and my office is committed to ensuring those standards.”

The release read that the auditor's office will begin the investigation by examining OMC's business license application and award processes.