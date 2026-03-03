Iran war could shake up Kentucky's midterm elections, political expert says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — America's war with Iran could have significant consequences at the ballot box this fall, according to a Kentucky political expert.

Bob Babbage, Kentucky's former Secretary of State, said the duration and outcome of the conflict will likely determine how much it shapes this year's midterm elections.

"A majority of Americans say they want an internal focus; a focus on their expenses and their ability to own a home and have a future," Babbage said. "If the war concludes by March, let's say, then by the fall we're onto other issues."

Babbage said a short war ending in a clear or perceived American victory — combined with a successful regime change in Iran — could benefit Republicans in the midterms, particularly those aligned with President Donald Trump. However, he warned the opposite outcome is equally possible.

"Their [Iran's] retaliation, their comeback is stronger than perhaps many of us realized it could be. How long that lasts can interpret the midterm interpretation of what we've done. If this were to last into the summer or fall, it would definitely be the leading midterm issue," Babbage said.

The stakes are especially high in Kentucky, where a U.S. Senate seat is on the line. The three leading Republican candidates are all competing for Trump's endorsement — support that could carry less weight if the country is engaged in a costly, prolonged war as the May primary approaches.

"Trump sees them all favorably or he might've picked one by now if he thought he needed to. And he still could. If he does that will tip the election significantly," Babbage said.

Babbage added it is also possible Trump will choose not to endorse any of Kentucky's Republican candidates.