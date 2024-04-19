Watch Now
Jackie Steele to temporarily serve as Special Commonwealth's Attorney for Perry County

Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 19, 2024
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced that Jackie Steele will temporarily serve as the Special Commonwealth's Attorney for Perry County following the resignation and arrest of former prosecutor Scott Blair.

Steele serves as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit in London.

The Attorney General's Office says Steele has agreed to serve until the governor or voters select another individual to fill the position.

He has served as a Commonwealth's Attorney since 2008.

