Judge Pamela Goodwine wins Kentucky Supreme Court seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has been following the race, and now the results are in. Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Pamela Goodwine is heading to Frankfort to claim a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court.

In her remarks Tuesday night, Goodwine said, "Together small acts of kindness and collaboration help achieve a bigger goal for the greater good and that is why we are celebrating a win for Kentucky.”

Judge Goodwine is a well-known, long-time figure in Fayette County. She was first appointed to the bench in 1999. Goodwine is the first African American woman to be appointed to the bench and then elected in Fayette County.

She says, "On November 19th, 1979, I set foot in Lexington, Kentucky as a court reporter with my dream to make it to the Kentucky Supreme Court and tonight I am just so grateful and so overwhelmed."

The Kentucky Supreme Court has been a dream of hers for some time. She says it's always a goal she knew she'd reach for. She's the first of many in this area. In her speech, she noted she's the first woman and the 5th in history to serve at every level of the judiciary in Kentucky. She says being a trailblazer makes her proud, especially for younger women.

Goodwine says, "To be that role model and trailblazer for them so they know that their dreams are in fact possible."

This campaign hasn't been easy. In October — weeks ahead of election day — Goodwine lost her granddaughter and great-granddaughter in a tragic accident. But she says she believes this win would make her proud.

She shares, "As painful as that was, for us to let her go i know that she's in heaven with my parents looking down, smiling."

Goodwine will be bringing a lot of judicial experience to her new role.

She says, "I know that my opinions are going to matter but also in the role I want to remain in the community, to continue working in the community and I want to continue to be active in the community because I think that. That’s very, very important.”

