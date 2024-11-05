KDP files motion requesting extended polling hours in Jefferson Co. after delays

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Democratic Party announced on Election Day that a motion to request extended polling hours in Jefferson County after reports of extensive delays has been filed.

A release from KDP Executive Director Morgan Eaves read, “After receiving numerous reports of technical issues causing severe delays and infringing on Kentuckians’ constitutional right to vote, we immediately filed a motion to request that the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office extend polling hours until 8 p.m. ET. We will use all legal means necessary to ensure that every single Kentuckian eligible to vote has the ability to do so.”

