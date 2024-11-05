Watch Now
NewsKentucky Politics

Actions

KDP files motion requesting extended polling hours in Jefferson Co. after delays

KDP filed motion requests extended polling hours in Jefferson Co. after delays
vote-voting-vote by mail.PNG
WFTS
vote-voting-vote by mail.PNG
Posted
and last updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Democratic Party announced on Election Day that a motion to request extended polling hours in Jefferson County after reports of extensive delays has been filed.

A release from KDP Executive Director Morgan Eaves read, “After receiving numerous reports of technical issues causing severe delays and infringing on Kentuckians’ constitutional right to vote, we immediately filed a motion to request that the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office extend polling hours until 8 p.m. ET. We will use all legal means necessary to ensure that every single Kentuckian eligible to vote has the ability to do so.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18