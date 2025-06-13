Kentucky Democrats respond to House approving NPR, PBS funding cuts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Kentucky Democrats released a statement in response to the House approving Trump's request to cut funding for NPR, PBS, and foreign aid.

Kentucky Democrat Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:

Kentucky’s Republican congressmen just voted to snatch money from the people who keep their constituents informed. Public broadcasting is what makes everything from weather alerts to breaking local news accessible in every Kentucky zip code. Rescinding this funding — which the House approved just weeks ago — is a cynical political move that could doom stations outside of big cities, leaving rural families in the dark.

On Thursday, the House voted, 214-212, to cut around $9.4 billion in spending that was provided to National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service, along with thousands of public radio and television stations around the country.