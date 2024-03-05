Kentucky lawmaker proposes exempting state from Daylight Saving Time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers could consider getting rid of daylight saving time this session. House Bill 674 would exempt Kentucky from the annual practice, instead keeping us on standard time year-round.

Representative Steven Doan, a Republican from Northern Kentucky, sponsored the bill. It would go into effect on November 1. This isn't the first time state lawmakers have looked to tweak the state's time observance. Last year, several legislators filed a bill that would establish year-round Daylight Saving Time in Kentucky, however that would also require Congress to act.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says our health would be better if we had a year-round standard time. They say shifting the clock can lead to an increased risk of heart issues, mood disorders, and car wrecks. They say Daylight Saving Time can create issues because it doesn't line up with humans' circadian rhythm.

The bill is still in the House in the Committee on Committees.

