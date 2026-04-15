Kentucky lawmakers override Beshear's veto on a bill streamlining the state death penalty process

(LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers have overridden the governor's veto of a bill designed to streamline the state's death penalty process.

The Senate and House gave final passage to Senate Bill 251, which allows the Kentucky Department of Corrections to set execution procedures through internal policies and memorandums. The legislation exempts the department from formal administrative regulations, which supporters say will remove bureaucratic hurdles.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 30 to seven to override the veto, while the House voted 74 to 16, a news release from Attorney General Russell Coleman reported.

Kentucky Politics Gov. Andy Beshear vetoes Senate Bill 251 over execution protocol concerns Web Staff

AG Coleman praised the General Assembly for the override.

"Families and victims should matter more than the governor’s future political ambitions," Coleman said. "I'm grateful to Sen. West and the General Assembly for this legislation and commend them overriding the governor's veto."

Kentucky joins at least 10 other states where courts have ruled the department of corrections is not required to make formal regulations regarding the death penalty process. There are currently 24 inmates on Kentucky's death row, according to AG Coleman.

The new law also requires the Kentucky Department of Corrections to publish any internal policies online.

Senator Steve West also issued a response following the override, stating: