Kentucky leaders reflect, remember Sen. Lindsey Graham following his death

(LEX NEWS) — Late Saturday evening, Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close ally to President Donald Trump and a South Carolina Republican, died after a brief illness at the age of 71, his office announced on social media.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," Graham's office wrote.

Kentucky leaders are using Sunday as a moment to reflect, grieve, and remember Graham's efforts while serving in American politics. Graham was elected as a senator for the state of South Carolina in 2003, and served until his death in 2026.

On Sunday, both Charles Booker and Rep. Andy Barr released a public statement on behalf of Graham. Both Booker and Barr are running against each other for a seat in the U.S. Senate this upcoming election.

In his statement released on X, Rep. Barr states that Graham was a champion and pioneer in modern American politics.

"As a Senator, Congressman, and United States Airman, Lindsey Graham served South Carolina and our country well over a lifetime of service. Senator Graham was a champion for our military and America’s leadership in the world. He rallied Senate Republicans to save the Kavanaugh nomination and maintain a conservative Supreme Court. I urge all Kentuckians to join me in praying for Senator Graham’s family and the state of South Carolina," Barr wrote in a social media post.

In Booker's statement, released via email, he states that although he frequently disagreed with the senator on political issues, Booker said he respects Graham's efforts in serving the American people.

"The news of Senator Lindsey Graham’s passing is a shocking and solemn reminder of just how fleeting life is. Beyond the politics, a family is grieving, and our country is processing the sudden loss of one of our nation’s leaders.

"For more than three decades, Lindsey Graham served the people of South Carolina. Senator Graham and I stood on opposite sides of nearly every debate, and I would never shy away from that. But in this moment of grief, we recognize the life of a public servant who undoubtedly had great impact in our country and globally.

"To his family, friends, staff, and to the state of South Carolina, I offer my sincerest condolences. This is a turbulent time, and I am praying for our country," Booker's full statement read.

Sen. Rand Paul, representing Kentucky alongside Sen. Mitch McConnell, released a short statement on X about Graham, regretfully announcing his death.

"I was sorry to hear of the passing of my colleague Lindsey Graham. May he rest in peace," Paul wrote on social media.