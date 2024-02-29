Kentucky Senate bill aims to place restrictions on drag shows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — There were passionate arguments from both sides of what’s become a controversial topic across Kentucky. Supporters and opponents of SB 147 met for a committee hearing on Thursday morning in Frankfort.

SB 147 aims, supporters say, to protect children from the perceived dereliction they feel is on display at drag shows by adding regulations, which include but are not limited to regulating venue locations and the ability to communicate adult-oriented material one might see at a drag show performance. Language in the bill seems to group drag show content with presenting lewd or obscene material and insinuates it can lead to criminal behavior such as trafficking or sexual assault, among others.

“When you specifically call out those things and address those with drag, it touches on old, outdated troupes about drag queens or queer people," said drag performer Polly Tics.

Supporters of the bill, which passed through committee on a 9-2 vote, routinely said the same thing when presenting and defending their arguments. It’s all about protecting the children.

“There’s been a growing concern how some of these sexually explicit performances have been targeting and marketing children, taking place on public property,” said David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation.

But Democratic State Senator Karen Berg of Kentucky’s 26th district feels the bill’s sponsors and supporters are missing the point about drag shows.

“What they’re saying is, if a man dresses up like a woman or a woman dresses up like a man, that’s the same as being sexually explicit or nude. And that’s just not the truth,” Berg said.

Berg said this is nothing more than legislation against a group of people rather than drafting a potential law, or new chapter to existing law, that would benefit the majority of Kentucky’s citizens.

“It’s people who don’t want to see, in public, LGBTQ people,” she insisted.

Walls, whose organization is based on conservative values, says that is not the case regarding SB 147.

“The bill very clearly is targeting businesses that operate as adult businesses or have adult sexually explicit performances,” he said. “The main takeaway from this bill is it sets a baseline of (common sense) protections across the state,” Mr. Walls added.

The bill will now head to the Senate floor for a vote. Its primary sponsor is Republican Senator Lindsey Tichenor of Kentucky’s 6th district.

