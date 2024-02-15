Kentucky teens advocate for Tobacco 21 amid nicotine crisis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky capitol welcomed dozens of kids and teenagers from across the state for the Youth Advocacy Summit Thursday.

Filling the capitol rotunda, kids brought awareness to Tobacco 21, the law that prohibits the sale of nicotine products to youth.

“So many kids don't actually understand what they're inhaling, what they're doing to themselves,” said Relena Aispuro, a member of the youth advisory board for #iCANendthetrend, an organization out of UK that provides tobacco use prevention services to the community.

“Today has been really important. We're advocating. We're telling them that this isn't good for you. You're damaging your bodies, you're damaging your lungs,” said Aispuro.

According to the CDC, In 2023, about 1 out of every 22 middle school students (4.6%) reported that they had used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days, and 1 of every 10 high school students (10.0%) reported that they had used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days.

Statistics indicate kids are using tobacco products at high rates despite Tobacco 21.

Yet advocates don’t believe kids are at fault; they blame the retailers.

“Currently, there are no penalties to punish any retailer for selling to those under the age of 21. In fact, one-fifth of those under the age of 21 who vape purchase that vape directly from a retail source, so right now we're trying to hold them accountable for the vapes they're selling to youth,” said Ksenia Miller, on the youth advisory board for #iCANendthetrend.

Public health leaders and youth advocates want to see stronger enforcement of Tobacco 21 by means of compliance checks, larger fines, and overall education.

Youth advisory board coordinator for #iCANendthetrend, Griffin Nemeth, explained, “What we know is that many retailers don’t know the Tobacco 21 law exists. It’s something that came to effect in 2019 and really hasn’t spread throughout Kentucky, especially in rural areas.”

During the presentation, Representative Rebecca Raymer shared with the youth advocates that she’s currently finalizing a bill focused on enforcing Tobacco 21 by adding some teeth to the penalties for retailers.

Until outcomes begin reflecting the laws in place, advocates said they’ll continue their efforts.

“We're not gonna let anyone take that cause and goal away from us here,” said Nemeth.

