Kloiber enters U.S. Congressional race, says loss to Gorton was learning experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The democratic primary field for Kentucky’s 6th district congressional seat just got a little more crowded as David Kloiber has entered the race.

“I’m driven to ensure that every tomorrow shows more opportunities than every today,” Kloiber, the former Lexington mayoral candidate, said to a room full of supporters as he announced his intention to run.

The seat in Washington will be available now that long-time incumbent Andy Barr (R) has plans to vacate and run for the U.S. Senate. Kloiber was asked what he thinks has made Barr so successful during election seasons in the past.

“I think that up until very recently he really did try to reach out and try to appeal to those common issues. I think by reaching out to the voters where they are and what they care about that’s the key to success,” Kloiber said, before giving a nod to Governor Beshear.

“We saw Andy Beshear do that to great success and that’s the model we’re going to follow going forward,” he added.

With Barr’s departure, Kloiber and his primary opponent, Cherlynn Stevenson, view this as a prime opportunity to flip what’s been a traditionally red district.

“I think people are ready to start talking about the issues that really matter to us; that’s jobs, healthcare, housing, and education. I think by focusing on that in a way we haven’t in the last decade we can really make a difference and flip this seat,” Kloiber added.

Mr. Kloiber is well-financed, and those who run against him might use that as a talking point to potentially hurt him with some voters. Kloiber addressed that topic.

“Unfortunately, the way politics are right now, you have to have the resources in order to run a good campaign,” he stated.

Republican State Senator Ryan Dotson will also be running. He made his announcement on Tuesday, about 18 hours before Kloiber took the stage. Kloiber is a little more than two years removed from the race that fell short against Linda Gorton in November of 2022.

“Running for mayor was a great experience because I met so many people in the community and got to learn from them. I’m better prepared because of that experience,” he said.