Lawmakers pass 'Safer Kentucky Act', concerning homelessness orgs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — House Bill 5, a wide-reaching crime bill sponsored by Republican lawmakers known as the 'Safer Kentucky Act', is headed to Governor Beshear for a signature.

The bill is designed to address violent crime across the state by adding stricter penalties for a number of offenses. Those include fentanyl trafficking, evading law enforcement, vandalism and attempted murder, among others.

The act also includes a section addressing homelessness.

As previously reported, the 'Safer Kentucky Act' would ban street camping in most public areas, with the exception of specific areas designated by local governments for camping. In those areas, basic sanitation needs must be met.

"We have seen a lot of crime proliferate out of these homeless encampments in our urban areas, and rural areas as well, and so we want to make sure that we protect citizens, and also help homeless populations in our state," said the bill's lead sponsor, Rep. Jared Bauman. "Nudge them towards treatment. Nudge them towards housing if they need housing, and support them every way we can."

Critics of the bill, like Johnny Templin, executive director of the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition, argue the bill puts those experiencing homelessness in an unfair, and potentially dangerous, position.

"The individuals that are okay with going to shelters go to shelters. At least 20% of all chronically homeless people won't come in a shelter. And quite frankly, I think that's a freedom of choice thing if they choose to," Templin said.

Templin argued that the bill would not push people to seek treatment or shelter.

"You're not gonna push anybody anywhere. The only thing your gonna push them into a situation that becomes more dangerous for a property owner or the person themselves," he said.

Bauman defended the bill and hopes to see Governor Beshear sign it in the coming days.

"I think that [the] legislative process has resulted in the best and most effective policy for the state of Kentucky when it comes to criminal justice reform and holding criminals accountable," Bauman said.

It is unclear if Beshear plans to veto the bill.