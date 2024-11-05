Lines manageable in many areas as Rep. Andy Barr votes in Lexington

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Election Day voting at one Jessamine County polling location was relatively easy during the mid-morning hours on Tuesday.

Most voters left after they voted and noted that they waited anywhere from 35 to 45 minutes. Early voting turnouts, which were very high across Kentucky last week, seemed to have had the desired effect of chipping away at the length of the lines on Election Day.

“It’s really not that bad, everyone has been pretty nice about directing and keeping it moving quickly,” Charles Weaver said after filling out his ballot at Southland Christian Church.

For most of the voters here, this election cycle boiled down to two main items.

“The amendment,” said Brittainy Denny. “I have to be honest, I wasn't quite educated on Amendment 2, but after I did (some research), I did vote against it. People probably hate me but, that's my views and I respect everyone’s views, so those were the two big factors, presidential was the most."

Many of the voters said they didn’t take advantage of early voting, because they like the tradition of voting on Election Day, or simply couldn’t fit it in their schedules last week.

Denny said she tried to vote last Saturday, but her young son wasn’t being as cooperative as he was today.

Earlier in the day, District 6 U.S. Congressman Andy Barr voted at his precinct in Lexington.

“This is a celebration of democracy all over our country, and what a consequential election across America and all over the world,” Barr said after voting.

“Regardless of the outcome of this election, this is the greatest country in the world. In this country the people are in charge and that is the most important thing today,” Barr continued.

Election Day voting continued in Jessamine County and across the state until 6 p.m.