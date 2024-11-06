Watch Now
LIST: Projected election winners in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Election polling numbers are quickly rolling in and Kentucky has already projected several winners, including the projected presidential win of Donald Trump.

Take a look at the election winners in Kentucky so far:

  • President of the United States: Donald Trump
  • US House 6th District: Congressman Andy Barr
  • US House 1st District: Congressman James Comer
  • US House 2nd District: Congressman Brett Guthrie
  • US House 3rd District: Morgan McGarvey
  • State Supreme Court District 5: Pamela Goodwine
  • State Funding for Non Public Education Kentucky Amendment 2
    has failed.
  • Citizenship Requirement for Voting Kentucky Amendment 1 has passed.

Find the latest election results here.

