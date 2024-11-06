LIST: Projected election winners in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Election polling numbers are quickly rolling in and Kentucky has already projected several winners, including the projected presidential win of Donald Trump.

Take a look at the election winners in Kentucky so far:

President of the United States: Donald Trump

US House 6th District: Congressman Andy Barr

US House 1st District: Congressman James Comer

US House 2nd District: Congressman Brett Guthrie

US House 3rd District: Morgan McGarvey

State Supreme Court District 5: Pamela Goodwine

State Funding for Non Public Education Kentucky Amendment 2

has failed.

has failed. Citizenship Requirement for Voting Kentucky Amendment 1 has passed.

Find the latest election results here.