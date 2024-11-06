LIST: Projected election winners in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Election polling numbers are quickly rolling in and Kentucky has already projected several winners, including the projected presidential win of Donald Trump.
Take a look at the election winners in Kentucky so far:
- President of the United States: Donald Trump
- US House 6th District: Congressman Andy Barr
- US House 1st District: Congressman James Comer
- US House 2nd District: Congressman Brett Guthrie
- US House 3rd District: Morgan McGarvey
- State Supreme Court District 5: Pamela Goodwine
- State Funding for Non Public Education Kentucky Amendment 2
has failed.
- Citizenship Requirement for Voting Kentucky Amendment 1 has passed.
