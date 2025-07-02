Pillersdorf enters Congressional race: Attorney says it’s time to challenge Hal Rogers

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — For Ned Pillersdorf, the decision to run for Congress in Kentucky’s 5th District was very personal. He represented more than 4,000 eastern Kentucky residents after they were scammed out of their Social Security benefits by former attorney Eric C. Conn. It was a federal fraud trial that made national headlines, especially after Conn fled the country in a failed attempt to avoid prosecution.

“That experience taught me some lessons; how desperate people are to exist on their $900-$1,200 per month,” Pillersdorf said. “And the idea that some of these people will be losing their Medicaid would be compounding the tragedy."

Pillersdorf said he was motivated to run, in part, by the terms of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

“The sweeping legislation to decimate the safety net in the 5th congressional district is the reason I’m running,” he said.

“Hal Rogers knows we're the second poorest congressional district in the nation. For him to cast a deciding vote is an act of betrayal that needs a response,” Pillersdorf said. “And the idea that Hal Rogers issued a press statement that the tax cuts, which benefit the top 1%, is a tax cut for working class families, is preposterous. It's wrong. It's misinformation."

Pillersdorf is concerned about the safety nets that are slated to be cut if the spending bill passes, and he’s very concerned about how eastern Kentuckians will not only be able to afford healthcare, but how they’ll be able to find it, even if they can afford to pay for it.

“We already have a shortage of rural hospitals. This will make it worse,” he said.

Pillersdorf leaked his intentions late last week and said he’s beginning to gain some traction. He’s convinced that the House of Representatives will flip during the 2026 midterm election and firmly believes he can flip a seat that’s been red for 44 years.

“Being out the last few weeks after indicating that I was running, I think people finally understand how devastating these Medicaid cuts and food stamp cuts and attacks on the safety net are going to be,” he said.

Pillersdorf will make his formal announcement on Friday in Floyd County and said he will use a mix of campaign donor contributions and his own money to fund this campaign if the latter is necessary.

“We're going to aggressively fundraise, and we're doing well. And frankly, I’ve had a successful law practice. I have a checkbook, and I wouldn't do this if I couldn't finance the election,” he said.