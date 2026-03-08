President Donald Trump expected to make remarks in northern Kentucky Wednesday

HEBRON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will be visiting northern Kentucky to make remarks on Wednesday.

The public event will be at the Verst Logistics Packaging Facility, located at 2200 Gateway Boulevard, at 1 p.m Wednesday, Mar. 11.

The location where Trump will be holding remarks is a warehouse facility used to shrink sleeve labeling and contract packing for items including, food, beverages, wines and spirits.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event, although they are asked to register online at this link. The registration survey includes what state and city residents are visiting from.

White House Regional Press Secretary Liz Huston has also confirmed through a post on X that Trump will be visiting Cincinnati, Ohio the same day. At his Ohio visit, Trump is expected to visit Thermo Fisher Scientific, a life-science biotechnology company located at 2110 East Galbraith Road. There, Trump is expected to speak about his new website launch, TrumpRx, which allows consumers to purchase prescription drugs at a discounted price.

"President Trump will visit the great state of Ohio next week to celebrate his economic victories and showcase one of his most transformational policies: delivering lower prescription drug prices for working families," Huston's post states.

As far as the topic of discussion for northern Kentucky's visit, that's still unknown at this time.

Visit this link to register for Trump's visit to Hebron on Wednesday: President Donald J. Trump remarks in Hebron, Guest Registration