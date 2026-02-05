Rep. Andy Barr endorses Ed Gallrein for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District

(LEX 18) — Rep. Andy Barr became the first U.S. Senate candidate and member of Kentucky's Congressional Delegation to endorse Ed Gallrein for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District seat.

"Northern Kentucky needs a leader who will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump and always fight for the MAGA agenda," Barr said. "Ed Gallrein is an American hero — a Navy SEAL, a fifth-generation farmer, and a small business owner — who has spent his life defending this country. Ed will never side with AOC or the radical-left against President Trump. He is exactly the kind of conservative warrior we need in Congress, and I'm proud to endorse him."

"I'm honored to have the endorsement of Andy Barr. Unlike Thomas Massie, Andy has been a steadfast ally of President Trump from the very beginning," Gallrein said. "The Republican Party and the conservative movement are united to replace Massie so we can defend the MAGA agenda and send a clear message that Kentucky remains MAGA country and stands firmly behind our President."

Gallrein brings extensive military experience to his congressional campaign. The fifth-generation farmer and small business owner served as a retired senior Naval Officer, rising to the rank of Captain and serving as a Navy SEAL, a release from Barr explained.

Captain Gallrein served multiple times on SEAL Team SIX, deploying around the globe from Panama to the Persian Gulf. He earned four Bronze Stars including the Combat Parachute Badge for leadership and actions in a combat zone, along with two Presidential Unit Citations for his Unit's extraordinary heroism against an armed enemy, Barr concluded.

