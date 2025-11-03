Rep. Thomas Massie marries former staffer of Sen. Rand Paul in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie announced on X that he legally married a former staffer of Senator Rand Paul, Carol Grace Moffa, in Kentucky on Oct. 19.

The post from Massie detailed that they were legally married in Kentucky and then celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in her home state of Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Massie explained that he met Moffa professionally over a decade ago when she was an AG Policy staffer for Sen. Paul. He went on to detail that Moffa was "a very early proponent and practitioner of Making America Healthy Again."

"She even visited me and my late wife Rhonda on our grass-fed cattle farm several years ago," the post read. "Carolyn has not previously been married. I have four adult children, who are all married to wonderful people, and three grandchildren from my blessed 31 year marriage to Rhonda who I still miss every day."

Massie added that they will live on the farm in Kentucky and that they plan to travel between Washington DC and Kentucky.

Massie listed the political leaders who attended their ceremony which included, Senator Rand Paul, Representatives Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Victoria Spartz.

"Please pray for us as Carolyn steps into the arena with me. With her support, I look forward to continuing my fight for freedom for the great people of Kentucky!." the post concluded.