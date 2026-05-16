Secretary of State: Kentucky early voting surges 75% as Saturday marks final day

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Secretary of State's Office has released current voting numbers, as early voting wraps up Saturday afternoon.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, on Friday, 57,380 Kentuckians utilized early voting, which includes 33,604 Republicans, 23,150 Democrats, and 626 Independents.

Between Thursday and Friday, early voting poll numbers have increased 75% since the last election cycle, according to Adams.

Fayette County residents can still vote on Saturday until 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:



Central Library , 140 East Main Street

, 140 East Main Street Beaumont Branch Library , 3080 Fieldstone Way

, 3080 Fieldstone Way Northside Library , 1733 Russell Cave

, 1733 Russell Cave Eastside Library , 3000 Blake James Drive

, 3000 Blake James Drive Tates Creek Library , 3628 Walden Drive

, 3628 Walden Drive Marksbury Family Branch Library, 2197 Versailles Road.

To find voting locations near you for Tuesday, visit this link: Kentucky Voter Information Portal