Watch Now
News

Actions

State Representative responds to erroneous reports of sponsored amendment circulating on social media

FILE - The Latest: Kentucky Lawmakers Agree To Pension Plan
LEX 18
FILE - Kentucky Tourism
FILE - The Latest: Kentucky Lawmakers Agree To Pension Plan
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 16:48:24-04

(LEX 18) — State Representative Mary Lou Marzian released a statement Monday afternoon clarifying reports of a 2019 amendment she sponsored.

“Since Friday’s horrendous U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion, I have seen several references to a satirical amendment I filed in 2019, when the General Assembly passed the trigger law that immediately stopped elective abortions once the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was made.

“That law was sponsored by an anti-choice colleague of mine - state Rep. Joe Fischer - who is now running for the Kentucky Supreme Court. I vehemently opposed that law and in protest filed an amendment that would have required all women to undergo monthly pregnancy checks by the state.

“I of course never intended it to become law, and it was never considered (although I worry we’re getting closer to that reality).

“There is no stronger supporter of reproductive freedom in the General Assembly than I am, and I want to be clear that my amendment was designed to highlight the war on women we have seen in the legislature the last five-plus years.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!