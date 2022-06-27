(LEX 18) — State Representative Mary Lou Marzian released a statement Monday afternoon clarifying reports of a 2019 amendment she sponsored.

“Since Friday’s horrendous U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion, I have seen several references to a satirical amendment I filed in 2019, when the General Assembly passed the trigger law that immediately stopped elective abortions once the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was made.

“That law was sponsored by an anti-choice colleague of mine - state Rep. Joe Fischer - who is now running for the Kentucky Supreme Court. I vehemently opposed that law and in protest filed an amendment that would have required all women to undergo monthly pregnancy checks by the state.

“I of course never intended it to become law, and it was never considered (although I worry we’re getting closer to that reality).

“There is no stronger supporter of reproductive freedom in the General Assembly than I am, and I want to be clear that my amendment was designed to highlight the war on women we have seen in the legislature the last five-plus years.”