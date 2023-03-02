Statewide tornado drill kicks off Severe Weather Awareness Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Across the Commonwealth, sirens rang out at 10:07 Wednesday morning for a statewide tornado safety drill and the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Kentucky schools like Garrett Morgan Elementary conducted drills, putting their students to the test.

“The drill alarm will go off, the kids will know they have to cover and protect within solid foundation, and if they're out in the hallway, if they're going back and forth or outside, staff will grab them and take them to a secure place, so we know all the kids are accounted for,” explained Marissa Wallace, family resource coordinator for the school.

In a matter of minutes, Garrett Morgan students did just that, hunkering down as they waited out the tornado drill.

“The better prepared they are, the better they can do it with or without their teacher,” said Wallace.

While tornado season is inching closer to Kentuckians, it’s not just twisters keeping us on our toes.

Last year, according to the National Weather Service, Kentucky communities had between 110 and 130 thunderstorm risk days, that includes hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and tornadoes.

Knowing what to do and where to go in each scenario can be lifesaving.

“Take it seriously because even if it doesn’t hit your house with the first round that goes through, that doesn’t mean the next round won’t cause some damage,” said LEX 18’s Tom Ackerman.

Along with following LEX 18’s StormTracker team on air and online, the National Weather Service recommends getting a NOAA Weather Radio and ensuring your cell phone receives localized emergency management alerts. You can also sign up for LEXALERTS emergency notifications at BeReadyLexington.com.

Rounding out Severe Weather Awareness Week, Lexington Emergency Management will have displays in Lexington public libraries on emergency preparedness and online messaging about severe weather awareness and safety actions.