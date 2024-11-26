'Stay the heck away from us': Winchester family finds hidden camera in teen's bathroom

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Clark County family tells LEX 18 that they feel violated after discovering a hidden camera in their teenager's bathroom.

Winchester police said it came from the apartment above, and the man who lives there is now behind bars.

According to police, 50-year-old Benny Vires is facing charges of video voyeurism and resisting arrest. He's accused of running a borescope through his floor into the apartment below.

Jennifer Chavez is the tenant who discovered the camera in the bathroom belonging to her 13-year-old cousin.

"I thought it was a cable cord, but it wasn't," she said. "It was a camera with a USB attached to the end of it."

There are still patched holes directly above the shower, and investigators said they also discovered a drill in Vires' apartment.

"When you have to get in the shower and look around, you shouldn't have to look up when you take a shower, or look behind you or beside you," said Chavez.

Vires' bond was set at $7,500, according to court documents. Chavez said that's not enough for what he's accused of doing.

She's also concerned about her young cousin's mental health.

"When you're 13, you want that privacy, play your music, text your friends, do videos on TikTok," she said. "But now all she does is lay in bed. She don't hardly talk."

Police said Vires told officers he didn't see anyone when he stuck the camera into the floor and recorded. He's due in court on Dec. 4.