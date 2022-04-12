STEAM Academy hosts 2nd annual Kamaria Spaulding Blood Drive in late student's memory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On the second anniversary of Kamaria Spaulding's death, her family and former high school teamed up for a blood drive in her honor.

Spaulding died tragically in a car accident on April 12, 2020. Her family says she was the glue that held them together and the light that inspired good.

"She was a volunteer and was actually going to get an award right before she passed as volunteer of the year," said Jessica Stunson, Kamaria's godmother. "It's a blessing that we get to carry on her legacy, and we get to honor her with something that was important to her."

Stunson says Kamaria was a giver. She was an intern with the American Red Cross who loved to push her family to donate blood too. Now, they and her former high school, STEAM Academy are keeping that passion alive through the Kamaria Spaulding Memorial Blood Drive.

Courtesy: the family of Kamaria Spaulding

Tuesday was the second annual event. In 2021 the donation drive passed their goal, and hope to do the same this year.

"I donate blood regularly, and so to be able to do it and do it in honor of someone from my school who passed away- I just wanted to do it," said student Araceli Sanchez.

English teacher Leslie Valley says on top of saving lives - in a way, the blood drive is also helping them heal. Because of how small STEAM Academy is, most students knew Kamaria, and nearly every teacher had her as a student at some point.

"We had just gone to remote learning because of COVID when she passed away, so we weren't able to get together to grieve and go through the healing process so this I think has been a very meaningful way to do that," said Valley.