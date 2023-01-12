'Strangest, most unpleasant sound': Storm damages homes, trees in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Storms left behind snapped trees and power poles in Madison County on Thursday.

Four to five homes and several farm structures were also damaged, according to interim emergency management director Tim Gray.

“All of a sudden I heard the weirdest, strangest, most unpleasant sound that I heard in my whole life and I said, ‘uh oh,’” said Paul Francis.

When Francis looked out his window, he realized his home was spared any damage. He had several tall trees blow over and saw that his neighbor’s house was damaged.

Francis checked on his neighbor and found that she was okay, but her roof had been damaged in several places. She’d been in the home drinking coffee when she felt the storm’s impact, she said.

Several miles away at Kit Carson Elementary, students had to huddle in the hallway for about an hour as the storms passed.

“I saw some swirling action then it just got calm,” said teacher Jennifer Witt.

Witt said that the situation was scary for some of the kids, but that the school’s monthly tornado drills helped keep the kids calm.