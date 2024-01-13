Stray bullets forcing family from Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington father said stray bullets are forcing them from their home. He said his five-month-old daughter was nearly shot inside her crib when a bullet flew into their home on Florence Avenue, just off Georgetown Road over the weekend.

Eric Lawson said he and his family were just settling down to watch football Sunday afternoon when everything changed.

"It was like 20, 30 gunshots and it was just all right down through here by the side of the house and we heard the glass crack," Lawson said. "Right after that first shot, my wife jumped on top of my baby, got her in the closet. I helped her gather kids in the closet,"

One of those bullets, Lawson said, just barely missed his baby daughter, Raven.

"It came through the wall, through the back, through here, and then it went up through her crib. When it came through her crib, like you said, it was just inches from her feet," Lawson said.

He said One Lexington has helped the family move into a hotel room for now. Lawson says he's not sure what's next, but they won't stay here anymore.

"We have nowhere to go, but I'd rather be homeless and have my children than live in these conditions," he said. "They're scared to death. It's all they've talked about is gunshots and stuff like that. It's just shaken us to the core,"

Lawson isn't sure what can stop incidents like this, but hopes something can make people stop and think.

"If you're angry, talk to somebody. If you need help, try to get help. Help is out there, especially for teenagers, get you somebody to advocate for you. Think about what you're doing, because your actions is what's going to kill somebody," he said.

"What you're going to do to settle that beef is, essentially, wrecking everybody else's life around you. They've completely uprooted us from being here. Just because some people didn't like each other, they could have killed my five-month-old," he added.

Lexington Police said they are still investigating the incident and asked that anyone with information about it give them a call.