Students walk out at two Lexington high schools in protest of anti-LGBTQ bills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at two Lexington high schools walked out Friday morning in protest of Senate Bill 150, which would in many ways invalidate the rights of transgender students.

A walkout began at 10:45 a.m. Friday as students poured into the parking lot at Lafayette High School.

If passed, SB 150 would strip young people of some of their rights, including privacy, if they’ve chosen not to share their chosen identity at home. It would also force teachers to misgender their students and ignore programs that might otherwise offer inclusion and acceptance.

"They may not care but we care and it’s scary. Very scary to see our rights being taken away from us," said Lafayette freshman Noah Healander.

"It infringes on our rights and if it passes LGBTQ students, like myself, will be...it will harm us incredibly," said Lafayette sophomore Joey Hester.

A student at Dunbar told us the emotional and mental strain are heightened when there’s limited to no acceptance.