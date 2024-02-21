Suicide survivors and mental health advocates push for more resources in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Frankfort Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear made a proclamation declaring Feb. 21 Suicide Prevention Day in Kentucky. He said suicide is the leading cause of death in people aged 15 to 24, and 17% of all deaths by suicide in Kentucky are by veterans. He and suicide prevention advocates gathered today to push for improvement.

Deb Winkler came to the Capitol to talk about her son, Marine combat veteran Matthew Winkler.

"When he came home, the signs of PTSD was definitely there. Matthew fought getting help. He denied that he needed it," Winkler said.

She said there was nothing she could do as his mother to get him into treatment.

"Unfortunately, on September 26th of 2016, as Matthew said in a 4-page letter he wrote, he could no longer fight the demons, and the only way he knew to get rid of those demons was to take his own life," she said.

That's why she wanted to meet with Governor Andy Beshear at today's suicide prevention event.

"Governor, my name is Deb Winkler," she told Beshear as he prepared to speak at the podium. "I lost my son, Corp. Matthew Thomas Winkler, United States Marine Corps, in 2016, so when I speak and I go into public, and at his funeral, we gave out little soldiers, so I'd like to give you one to please remember Matthew and all the other people who are suffering from mental illness, and please pass those bills,"

She carries a bag of toy soldiers, a reminder of her son, Matthew, and so many other veterans who are struggling. It certainly seemed to make an impact as the governor spoke. He paused during the speech to put the toy soldier on top of the podium as he spoke.

"You know what, he ought to be here with us," he said.

Beshear praised the work done by mental health advocates and pushed for new legislation.

"Helping out our friends and neighbors, and I've lost a neighbor to this, we need to make sure that everyone, absolutely everyone, knows what they can do," he said

Advocates were pushing for two bills to pass the legislature. One, House Bill 363 would expand workers comp claims to include mental health injuries for people like first responders, EMS workers, and Kentucky National Guard members. The other, House Bill 30, would create a suicide prevention program for veterans as well as their families.

Along with that pain today, there was also a bright spot.

"For me hope is the idea that I can take what has affected me in my life and use it to help someone else," said Jake Richardson.

Richardson attempted suicide a decade ago. Since then, he's gotten involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, attending walks and letting anyone who's struggling know they're not alone.

"The important thing is that we're here. It's ok to be sad, to be angry, to wish for more, but don't ever lose hope. Keep your feet on the ground and stay," he said.

As advocates celebrate their successes and mourn those whom they've lost, they hope their stories can make all the difference.

"It means my son is not being forgotten. It means, by looking at that soldier, that as a governor when he put it on the podium, that my son's name is being said, not only for my son, but every veteran who has taken their life, or who's struggling with PTSD, knows that they're loved and someone is thinking about them," Winkler said.