Summer activities begin across Kentucky

This is expected to be the busiest air travel weekend since before the pandemic. As millions of Americans hit the skies and the roads for the Memorial Day holiday, there's plenty happening for people sticking around here in Central Kentucky.

Woodland Park is once again home to a pirate ship as the city's pools open for summer. Mayor Linda Gorton said the city has spent two million dollars on improvements at the city's six pools for this season. That includes the all-new USS Woodland with features like water cannons and a zero-depth entry that can accommodate wheelchairs.

At the area's natural waterways, officials expect a big turnout. This is the kickoff to boating season as well. Conservation officers want to see everyone have fun out on the lakes and rivers, but also stay safe. They remind boaters of the requirements to have an up-to-date registration sticker. You can't drink and boat on public waterways. And safety equipment should be your first priority.

"Wear life jackets. I can't emphasize enough how important a life jacket is to be worn. Especially if you're out swimming in the lake, it's a good idea to always have that life jacket on," said Sergeant Rufus Cravens, a conservation officer.

In keeping with the spirit of Memorial Day, an incredible piece of history is visiting the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

"I would argue this is one of the, if not the most historic airplane that actually flies today," said Doug Rozendaal, one of the pilots of the C-47, "That's all, brother…".

"That's all, brother…" is the actual airplane that led the invasion of paratroopers into Normandy on D-Day. The Commemorative Air Force flies airplanes like this one across the country to remind people of the sacrifices made in World War II.

"An entire generation of young Americans laid it all on the line so that we could live free," Rozendaal said.

The CAF is offering rides all weekend at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky at Blue Grass Airport.

