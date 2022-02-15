Watch
Suspect accused of shooting trooper six times in Cynthiana enters not guilty plea

Bourbon County Detention Center
LeeQuan Taylor mug.jpg
Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 10:36:59-05

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who police say shot a trooper in Cynthiana during a traffic stop has entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Tuesday.

21-year-old LeeQuan Taylor, of Lexington, is charged with 10 counts of wanton endangerment, one count of discharging a firearm, and one count of enhanced possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Kentucky State Police say Taylor shot the trooper six times during a traffic stop last week. Three of the gunshots hit the trooper's bulletproof vest, one shot struck his taser, another hit his radio, and one shot did hit the trooper. The trooper is expected to be okay.

LeeQuan Taylor.jpg
Picture of LeeQuan Taylor from KOOL

Taylor's public defender was reappointed in circuit court and the judge ordered discovery in his case by March 17.

He'll be back in court on April 5 at 9:00 a.m.

