Suspect accused of shooting trooper six times in Cynthiana facing new charges

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who police say shot a trooper in Cynthiana during a traffic stop faces new charges.

The charges for the suspect, 21-year-old LeeQuan Taylor, of Lexington, include 10 counts of wanton endangerment, one count of discharging a firearm, and one count of enhanced possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He'll be arraigned on the new charges in Harrison County on February 15th.

Kentucky State Police say Taylor shot the trooper six times during a traffic stop last week. The trooper, who has not been identified, is expected to be okay and is recovering at home.

Kentucky Online Offender Lookup (KOOL) Picture of LeeQuan Taylor from KOOL

Taylor was initially charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and attempted murder of a police officer. He is being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center in Paris.

At Taylor's initial court appearance, he entered a plea of not guilty and appointed a public defender. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 7th at 2:00 p.m.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

Three of the gunshots hit the trooper's bulletproof vest, one shot struck his taser, another hit his radio, and one shot did hit the trooper. Cynthiana Police Chief Doug Robinson says it's important to note the importance of protective vests for law enforcement officers.

"It gave the young man a chance. And whether it saved his life or not, I would argue that it did. And I just think you can't, with the importance of vests in law enforcement, you can't communicate that strongly enough," said Chief Robinson.