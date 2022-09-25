Suspect arrested in Dakota Street homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have one man in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in August.

On August 31, 29-year-old Dietrich Murray was shot near Loudon Avenue and North Broadway.

Murray died later at the hospital from his injuries.

Sunday morning, Lexington Police reported they arrested James Catlett in connection to Murray's murder.

The 45-year-old Catlett was arrested Saturday, September 24 on murder charges.

He's currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.