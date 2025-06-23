Suspect in 2024 crash that killed LEX 18 employee indicted for vehicular manslaughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Court documents filed in Fayette County Court on Monday reported that Ronald Smith, the man who was charged in the killing of LEX 18 employee Billy Williamson, has been indicted for vehicular manslaughter.

The document detailed that Smith has also been indicted on charges of operating motor vehicle under the influence, failure of owner to maintain required insurance security first offense, and no/expired registration plates.

No court date has been set yet for Smith. An active warrant was issued for Smith on Friday.

LEX 18 previously reported that Smith was driving on Winchester Road in Lexington when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck a vehicle being driven by 54-year-old Williamson, Jr. in May 2024.

Williamson was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Smith blew a .250 on a breathalyzer after the crash, according to his arrest citation.

The arresting officer noted in the citation that Smith had “glossy blood shot eyes, odor of alcoholic beverage about his person, slurred speech, unsteady balance and opened alcoholic containers in the vehicle.”

Smith was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Notably, Smith was also charged with a DUI in 2019 in Louisville.

Williamson started his career at LEX 18 in the early 1990s and was a very talented graphic artist.