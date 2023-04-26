Suspect leads police on multi-county chase, causes property damage

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police were able to put an end to what they said was a lengthy and dangerous chase across two counties late Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Patrick Roby, allegedly led police on a chase from Boyle County and into Mercer County where he slammed into a street light pole before launching his vehicle over a 2-3 foot retaining wall, slamming into the side of the county’s welcome center office. Tourism Commissioner Daarick Gray, had just left the office before receiving a call.

LEX 18

“I thought he had come from the opposite end because of the angle of the vehicle,” he began to explain. “Then when I saw he came from that angle, I was thinking ’how did he get there?’ Then you start to worry if anyone got hurt and where’s he at because he wasn’t here,” Gray continued.

LEX 18 obtained surveillance video from nearby Royalty’s Florist and Gift shop. Apparently, after ditching his car, Mr. Roby wandered in for a few seconds before leaving and asking for help. The owner and an employee there said they were terrified and certainly thankful the suspect left quickly and without incident.

From there, however, things took an apparent turn for the worse.

“He made contact with, I believe it was, a white pick-up truck and according to the victim in the truck, the guy actually brandished a weapon he had in his waistband,” said Chief Tim Hurt of the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Roby allegedly took off in that vehicle with its owner before ditching that. A foot pursuit resulted in an officer using a stun gun to subdue him. Ultimately, he was arrested and hit with nine charges including wanton endangerment, evading police, and being a felon in possession of a gun. Chief Hurt said the tactics used by his officers were textbook.

LEX 18

“From what I’ve investigated up to this point, I couldn’t have asked them to handle this any better, safely or professionally,” Chief Hurt said, before adding he still needs to view the body cam footage.

But this was a tenuous situation at best, and no one was hurt.

“Buildings can be fixed, street lights can be fixed, but people can’t be replaced, so we’re very fortunate no one was hurt,” Gray said, noting that it happened during a busy time of day on a nice night when a lot of people were on the roads and sidewalks.

