Suspects in shooting involving Lexington detective head to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After approximately 45 minutes of testimony on Monday morning in Fayette District Court, the three men charged with attempted murder of a police officer will be bound over to the Grand Jury.

Lexington Detective Josh Phillips answered questions from the attorneys for Daquis Sharp, Jatiece Parks, and Zalan Dulin, indicating that all three were present, all three were armed, and at least two of them fired the roughly 40 shots that were aimed at the unmarked car Detective Nick Music was occupying while surveilling the area.

“We were investigating all three subjects for several (unrelated) violent crimes,” Phillips testified. “They approached Detective Music’s car, and they fired,” he continued to say from the witness stand before indicating a belief that they were shooting to kill him.

Detective Phillips was, somehow, only grazed in the thigh and had some minor wounds from shrapnel, but he is expected to be okay.

Detective Phillips said the three suspects cased the Music’s car, returned to the home on Royal Avenue where one of their grandmothers lives, and would come back out to repeat the cycle several times. Police also found them to have several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The attorney for Dulin created some doubt as to whether or not all three men fired their respective weapons into the car.

“Jateice and Daquis both hand handguns at the time. Mr. Dulin was seen multiple times with a micro Draco 7.62,” Detective Phillips recalled.

When asked if they found any 7.62 shell casings at the scene, Phillips said live rounds were found but no casings, which would indicate that a bullet had been discharged.

The Fayette County Grand Jury will now determine if an indictment is warranted.