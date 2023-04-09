Tapit Trice wins Blue Grass to qualify for Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tapit Trice edged past Verifying in the stretch and held on to win the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck on Saturday at Keeneland and solidify a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Objections were immediately filed after an exciting side-by-side duel in which the horses made contact entering the stretch. Stewards quickly upheld the finish after review, giving the Todd Pletcher-trained colt his fourth consecutive victory after starting the 11-horse, Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds on the rail as the 8-5 favorite.

“I feel like he (Verifying) came out and touched my horse to try to get a foul,” Saez said just before the finish was upheld.

Clear The Air, an 86-1 long shot, led entering the final turn with Verifying, Major Blue (51-1) and Tapit Trice close behind. Tapit Trice surged from the outside after the final turn and drew even with Verifying before nudging ahead in the final 1/16th mile and holding on. Blazing Sevens was 5 3/4 lengths back in third.

Ridden by Luis Saez, the gray colt covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:50.00 and paid $5.28, $3.12 and $2.64. Tapit Trice earned 100 points with the win and has 150 total to ensure a spot in the 149th Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs. Pletcher, a Hall of Fame trainer, earned his fourth Blue Grass victory and first since Carpe Diem in 2015. Saez won for the second time in three years and third overall.

Verifying returned $3.70 and $2.92 and earned 40 points for 64 total. Blazing Sevens paid $3.74 for show and earned 30 points, while Sun Thunder earned 20 points for fourth.

The Blue Grass was one of Saturday's three major qualifiers for the Derby. The Santa Anita Derby in California and Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York were set to follow.