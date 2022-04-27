Taste testing the more unique Lexington Coffee Week drinks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As a morning reporter, you know I need my caffeine and it's perfect timing because Lexington Coffee Week is underway through May 1.

For one week, select local coffee shops are offering $4 coffee and tea specials. From cereal-inspired cold brews to curry spiced lattes, we decided to try some of the more unique offerings.

Our sampling of unique Lexington Coffee Week drinks started at Nate's Coffee for Jell-O shots infused with espresso that taste like tiramisu.

"It's got birthday cake whipped cream, mocha powder on top, mocha vanilla, and birthday cake in the actual concoction of Jell-O," said Nate Polly of Nate's Coffee.

It was similar to a panna cotta and very delicious.

Next up was Leestown Coffee for a fruity pebbles cold brew.

"A lot of people haven't tried taro root and it's my favorite bubble tea flavor. And so when I was getting everyone here to try it, they were like, Oh my god it tastes like fruity pebbles'," said Haleigh Best. "Everyone is obsessed with the color at first, and they think 'Oh I can put it on my Instagram right away!' So that's always fun. But it's even better when it tastes good and isn't just pretty."

The last stop was Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes.

"We have a coconut curry latte. It is a latte with curry spices like lemongrass and cinnamon. It's coconut milk infused with that and then we top it with a double shot of magic beans espresso finished off with some thai basil," said Haley Barlow.

Find more information and a full list of Lexington Coffee Week drink specials here.