Tates Creek High School becomes first 'Heart Safe' AED-certified school in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Staff at Tates Creek High School were put to the test on Tuesday. With a team from Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) watching, the school conducted a cardiac emergency drill.

“Our goal is to have an AED to the victim and a shock delivered within three minutes because with every minute that passes, the chance of survival decreases by 10%,” said Annie Sketch with KCH.

With seconds to spare, Tates Creek’s cardiac response team, a group of AED and CPR-trained staff, completed the task.

A teacher notified the front office of a cardiac emergency situation, and the office alerted the administration, law enforcement, and the cardiac response team. Seconds later, the team was facilitating CPR and AED shocks to a dummy lying in the hallway.

The efficiency earned the school a round of applause from health professionals.

“We really couldn't have asked for a better drill. It was like you guys have been doing it for years,” said one KCH member.

In completing the drill, Tates Creek High School became the first “Heart Safe” school in Kentucky. The Heart Safe drill is a product of Project ADAM, a nationwide initiative to promote cardiac safety in schools.

Heart Safe school designation includes placement of AEDs within a school building, implementation of a cardiac emergency response plan, AED drills and education of school staff on the warning signs and prevention of sudden cardiac death.

On any given day, approximately 20% of a community is in its schools, so Tates Creek administrators understand their responsibility.

“When we're talking about the health and wellness of our young people or any stakeholders in the building, I want to get them the treatment they need as fast as possible,” said Justin Cheatham, principal of the B.E.E. Academy at Tates Creek High School.

Moving forward, KCH hopes to certify every school in the state and make cardiac safety the norm.

“I'm thankful we're the first, I'm hopeful we're not the last,” said Cheatham.

