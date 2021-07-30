Watch
Tatjana Schoenmaker breaks 200m breaststroke world record; King, Lazor win medals

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts after winning the final of the women's 200m breaststroke to set a new world record during the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 22:10:52-04

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker captured the first individual swimming world record of the Tokyo Olympics, winning the final of the women's 200m breaststroke in 2:18.95.

Her time unseats the previous mark held by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen, who eight years ago went 2:19.11 at the 2013 World Swimming Championships.

Both American swimmers in the event, Lilly King and Annie Lazor, rounded out the podium. The Indiana-based teammates touched in 2:19.92 and 2:20.84, respectively. 

The silver is King's second medal of the Games after taking bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke, her signature event. 

