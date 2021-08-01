Team USA’s new masks look like ... well, you decide

With all the angst about mask mandates and mask wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, we can be thankful that the facemasks worn by U.S. Olympians in Tokyo are giving us something to have a little fun with.

The latest version on the Team USA masks are large, boxy, white with red USA letters on the left side and look like:

The front grill of a luxury car

A sideways accordion

A to-go container

The mask worn by a movie super villain

While all four answers may be correct, social media is abuzz with Bane comparisons. Photos of the ruthless, masked villain from The Dark Knight Rises can be seen side-by-side next to those of mask-wearing U.S. athletes in Tokyo.

Others are comparing the masks to those worn by Hannibal Lecter or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (TMNT) villain Shredder. (Another TMNT reference to come). But the Bane comparisons rule on Twitter.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1420377260612374530

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCNewYork/status/1420836538481627137

View social media post: https://twitter.com/SunSport/status/1420379574119108613

Team USA’s latest face coverings aren’t the only ones to draw attention at the Games.

American Raven Saunders wore a Joker mask during shot put qualifying last week.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/nbcsandiego/status/1421248263009804290

For Sunday’s finals, she reprised the TMNT mask she wore at trials while winning a silver medal in Tokyo.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1421690333293907969

On Friday, U.S. fencers wore pink masks to support victims of sexual assault.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCNewYork/status/1421172008679792640

Americans aren’t the only ones drawing attention for their masks, ROC swimmer Evgeny Rylov posed for photos with his gold medal wearing a cat mask.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/fina1908/status/1420959853543972868

In a statement to NBC’s Today, mask designer Nike said the “unique origami-inspired pleated design allows for optimal air flow and air volume within the lightweight, mesh mask.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NPRWeekend/status/1420763356835745793

Athletes must wear masks at all Tokyo Olympic Games venues, including medal ceremonies, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday, but under a new policy they are briefly allowed to remove them on the podium for a photo opportunity.

Masks are mandatory across all venues, both inside and outside, for all athletes, staff and media, as part of Games organizers' strict measures to combat the coronavirus.

"It's not a nice to have. It's a must to have," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. "No, there is no relaxation and we would urge and ask everyone to obey the rules.”

Information from Reuters was used in this report.