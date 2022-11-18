Teammates honor man killed in Toyota workplace accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Days after a man was killed in a workplace accident at Toyota, his soccer teammates gathered to honor him before their Thursday night game.

Diego Garcia was killed Tuesday morning when a heavy item fell from a forklift at the Toyota plant in Georgetown.

Garcia had been active in the Lexington adult soccer league for years. Katie Lubicky shared the pitch with him for several seasons.

"I specifically remember him making diving saves and hanging on the crossbar after. He was incredible," Lubicky said.

Before their championship game Thursday night, his teammates gathered to present Garcia's jersey to his wife. They laid the jersey in the goal where Garcia played keeper and for the first minute of the match, the players stood still, paying tribute to him.

As his teammates prepared to play Thursday night, they reflected on Garcia's impact and how much they'll miss him.

"Your soccer family, it's like real family. They become part of you. When you lose one, it's a huge blow. The team's not going to be the same without him," Lubicky said.